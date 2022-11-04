Selena Gomez Shockingly Reveals She Wasn't Fond of 'Disney Kid' Label, Says 'It Hurt My Feelings'

Selena Gomez has recently released her documentary on Apple+Tv titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, where the star has shared her six years-long mental health journey mired in struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety. As the documentary premiered at AFI Festival in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, Wednesday night, the Come and Get It singer got candid at the red carpet sharing that she got no qualms about her life coming under further scrutiny because of this.

The singer and actress told Variety, “By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me. I am who I am and everyone’s about to see it. That’s all I got.”

Selena further expressed that seeing the earlier version of herself broke her heart and how fervently she wished to give herself a hug. She shared, “Being able to see that version of myself and watching it back broke my heart, knowing I was ever that girl. I wish I could hug that version of myself. But I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this.”

Continuing about her equations with Disney, Selena stated, “It wasn’t necessarily me being upset with Disney itself. It was what the label was — me being a ‘Disney kid.’ My experience was wonderful, but the title just carried on and it hurt my feelings. I just want to be past that already. I don’t want a doll of myself in Target. I just don’t. It’s a little weird.”

According to a report in Dailymail.co.uk, in her candid documentary, Selena Gomez revealed that working as Disney child star left her feeling “like a product”. “It was making me angry. You know what it is, it made me feel like Disney,” Selena told her team in the documentary when her one particular chat with a French journalist did not go down well.

