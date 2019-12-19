Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Selena Gomez Soiled Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran Concert

The singer was on the way to watch the Sheeran in concert in California with her friends when she got caught short needing the toilet and said she "soiled her pants a bit" amid the excitement.

IANS

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Selena Gomez Soiled Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran Concert
The singer was on the way to watch the Sheeran in concert in California with her friends when she got caught short needing the toilet and said she "soiled her pants a bit" amid the excitement.

Singer-actress Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to an popular singer Ed Sheeran concert.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was on the way to watch the Sheeran in concert in California with her friends when she got caught short needing the toilet and said she "soiled my pants a bit" amid the excitement.

"Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl," she said in a chat with Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show.

Gomez said, "There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area. I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit."

"I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram