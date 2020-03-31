Selena Gomez Stalking Justin Bieber on Instagram?

Singer Selena Gomez recently liked and unliked two photographs of pop singer Justin Bieber on Instagram, making some fans wonder if she is stalking her former boyfriend even as others felt her Instagram account could have been hacked.

Earlier this year, Gomez claimed that her eight-year relationship with Bieber led to emotional abuse.

Fans went into a tizzy when they saw that some photographs of Bieber were liked by Gomez's Instagram account last weekend, before unliking the same. They called it a hack job, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 27-year-old had likes appear on a shot of Bieber 's tattooed torso and a paparazzi shot of them before their final break-up in February 2018. A fan account managed to grab screenshots before the likes disappeared.

On Saturday, "Hannah Montana" actor Moises Arias posted a black and white torso shot of Bieber and his tattoos. The Gomez fan account under the name "The Selena Rundown" managed to snap a shot of the star's account having liked the image captioned "thug life". The like was gone shortly after.

A second photograph posted by a "Jelena" (Justin and Selena) fan account, showing them during one of the last months of their relationship in 2018. In 30 minutes after the account grabbed her like, it was removed.

Fans in the comments made assumptions by what happened with her liking the photographs, with hundreds pointing to hacking.

One wrote: "She is obviously hacked sis is not crazy", while another added: "I thinks she's hacked."

Some said that "just admit she's messy" and another saying, "Can someone take her phone away from her please".

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off between 2010 and 2018. Following their final break-up, Bieber created shockwaves when he quickly turned his attention to Hailey Baldwin, before marrying her in 2018.

