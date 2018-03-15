English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Selena Gomez Takes Time Off After an Intense Vacation With Justin Bieber
A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old brunette beauty, who underwent a kidney transplant last year, was "delicate" and the intense interest in her relationship with Bieber had affected her.
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Los Angeles: Selena Gomez is taking time to herself amidst rumours of yet another split with pop star Justin Bieber.
The two reportedly reconciled in last October, and have now gone separate ways, reports dailymail.co.uk.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old brunette beauty, who underwent a kidney transplant last year, was "delicate" and the intense interest in her relationship with "Sorry" hitmaker Bieber, and her mother had affected her.
"Selena is very delicate. Her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough - especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother. She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this," said a source.
"She wants to repair her relationship with her mother, that's a priority for her, too," the source added.
