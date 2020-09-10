Selena Gomez Talks About Her Appearance in Album 'Revival'

Famous American Singer Selena Gomez recently talked on various aspects of her life in an interview with Allure magazine. She revealed that she was not comfortable with looking overtly sexual in her music album Revival. She said, “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person."

She also talked about limiting her media intakes and said that she never googled herself. The singer-actor said that she has bot looked herself up online in years. According to her, while she may be strong in a lot of ways, she feels she has too much of a sensitive heart to read about herself online. Selena said that she feels very claustrophobic and trapped on being followed and probed into her personal life.

The young sensation also recalled her childhood and how she came into acting and singing. According to Selena, this was something that she felt she was born to do. She revealed that her mum did a lot of theatre and she was just fascinated by her. Stating that she was an only child and extremely dramatic, Selena revealed she is the same till this day and she just loves performing.

Selena was only 13 when she did the pilot for Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena revealed that before Wizards of Waverly Place she had a regular stint with Barney & Friends and a lot of commercials and when she was 14 she moved to LA for the Disney Channel show that went on for about four and a half years.

According to Selena, she considers her role as the fiesty and magical teenager Alex on Wizards of Waverly Palace one of the main reasons she still attracts audience, adding that her comic timing and improv skills made her a better actress.

The actress also spoke about the constant criticism she faced for her fluctuating weight, despite being extremely transparent about being diagnosed with lupus. She feels the criticism was just unfair for someone to handle.

Recently the actress has also turned entrepreneur with her fashion brand Rare Beauty. She revealed, "I would definitely like to say I'm an entrepreneur, but I'm new”. Selena further went on to state that she is in full control of her life and everything in life, including whatever is known about her in the world and is in charge of everything in her life.