Selena Gomez Twinning with Sister Gracie Teefay for Frozen 2 Premiere is the Cutest Thing on the Internet

Singer Selena Gomez attended the premiere of Frozen 2 with her little sister Gracie and the two matched their outfits to the event. The sibling duo dressed as winter princesses, stole the show with their cute clothes.

Just like Princess Anna, Selena styled her hair in two loose braids. Gracie wore her blond hair in one long braid, much like Queen Elsa. The sisters wore matching floral prairie dresses with cloaks ornamented with grey sequins and feathers. The outfit was a tribute to the fictional kingdom Arendale in the film Frozen.

Much to Selena's amusement, little Gracie, who is just six years old, confidently posed for the shutterbugs in the event and did not shy away from them.

The red carpet event, organised at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, saw many other celebrities in attendance too. The two stars of the movie— Idina Menzel (voice actress of Elsa) and Kristen Bell (voice actress of Anna) were also dressed for the premier.

Other stars gracing the red carpet included Sofia Carson, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Rachel Woods.

Frozen 2 is set to release worldwide on November 22.

