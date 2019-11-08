Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Selena Gomez Twinning with Sister Gracie Teefay for Frozen 2 Premiere is the Cutest Thing on the Internet

Bow down as princess Elsa and Anna as Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie Teefay are on their way to make snowman in Arendale.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Selena Gomez Twinning with Sister Gracie Teefay for Frozen 2 Premiere is the Cutest Thing on the Internet
Bow down as princess Elsa and Anna as Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie Teefay are on their way to make snowman in Arendale.

Bow down as Princess Elsa and Anna as Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie Teefay are on their way to make snowman in Arendale.

Singer Selena Gomez attended the premiere of Frozen 2 with her little sister Gracie and the two matched their outfits to the event. The sibling duo dressed as winter princesses, stole the show with their cute clothes.

Just like Princess Anna, Selena styled her hair in two loose braids. Gracie wore her blond hair in one long braid, much like Queen Elsa. The sisters wore matching floral prairie dresses with cloaks ornamented with grey sequins and feathers. The outfit was a tribute to the fictional kingdom Arendale in the film Frozen.

Much to Selena's amusement, little Gracie, who is just six years old, confidently posed for the shutterbugs in the event and did not shy away from them.

Check out the pictures below:

The red carpet event, organised at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, saw many other celebrities in attendance too. The two stars of the movie— Idina Menzel (voice actress of Elsa) and Kristen Bell (voice actress of Anna) were also dressed for the premier.

Other stars gracing the red carpet included Sofia Carson, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Rachel Woods.

Frozen 2 is set to release worldwide on November 22.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram