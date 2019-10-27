Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Selena Gomez Wants Real Love, Says 'I've Been Super, Super Single for 2 Years'

Singer Selena Gomez has been "super, super single" for two years but she wants to find "real" love. Read below for details.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Selena Gomez Wants Real Love, Says 'I've Been Super, Super Single for 2 Years'
Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Singer Selena Gomez has been "super, super single" for two years but she wants to find "real" love.

"I've been super, super single for two years. I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication," Gomez said on The Zach Sang Show, reports female first.co.uk.

Read: Elton John is 'Extremely Unwell', Postpones Concert

"When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful."

The 27-year-old singer will be "very transparent" with love in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic.

"I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate," she added.

Gomez says she does not want to lose the "sense of love".

Read: Naomi Harris Says James Bond Producers Shot Down Idea for Moneypenny Spin-off

"It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram