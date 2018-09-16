GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Selena Gomez Would Love to Sing For a Bollywood Film

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is open to singing in a Bollywood film, and says it will be a beautiful experience.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
Asked if she would consider singing for a Bollywood film, she told IANS: "I've never been asked that! Why not, I think that would be beautiful."

Gomez found fame as a child through a Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place.

She is known for making hits like Come and get it, The heart wants what it wants, Bad liar, Wolves and Back to you.

As an actor and a voice-over artiste, she has been a part of projects like Another Cinderella Story, The Big Short, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Monte Carlo, The Muppets and the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The first part of the film came out in 2012.

The third part Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was released in India by Sony Pictures India in July.
