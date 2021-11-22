Selena Gomez's Mother Lashes Out at Body-shaming Critics Who Told Her to 'Lose Weight'

Selena Gomez’s mother has recently opened up about her medical condition and how it led to her weight gain. Mandy Teefey, who is the co-founder of WonderMind, a company dedicated to helping patients with mental health conditions, shared her experience of receiving comments regarding her drastic weight gain after she revealed she underwent treatment for a life-threatening bout of double pneumonia and appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

Mandy’s post on the social media platform last week opened with a screenshot from her DMs, which showed how someone was giving her unsolicited advice on losing weight. The screenshot was followed by pictures of Mandy from the hospital while she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition.

The pictures were accompanied by a candid note. Many wrote, “I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me. I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling.” Talking about her serious medical condition, Mandy said that she was out of the hospital for three and a half weeks from double pneumonia and she was told that she had days to live. Mandy added, “I had miracle doctors and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who made it out.”

After surviving the life-threatening condition, Mandy said that she gained 60 pounds along with inflammation from the infection. “I never gave up on myself or WonderMind coming to reality. I had zero business to be at a photoshoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks.”

Mandy added that she is healthy and she will work on herself at her own pace. The entrepreneur added that it is a miracle that she is alive and could care less if that means she is a size 16 instead of an 8.

