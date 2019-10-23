Take the pledge to vote

Fans Say Selena Gomez's New Song Lose You To Love Me is Timeline of Her Romance with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has finally released her new single 'Lose You To Love Me' and the emotional ballad is an idea to self-love and a sense of hope.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Fans Say Selena Gomez's New Song Lose You To Love Me is Timeline of Her Romance with Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has finally released her new single 'Lose You To Love Me' and the emotional ballad is an idea to self-love and a sense of hope.

Selena Gomez has finally released her new single 'Lose You To Love Me' and the emotional ballad is an idea to self-love and a sense of hope. A track that already seems well on its way towards becoming a hit, thanks to its powerful lyrics paired with some moving tunes, it is accompanied by a black and white video.

The video itself has mesmerising visuals and shows Selena singing alone in a room to the tunes of her piano. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now."

Moments after its release, fans were quick to pounce on it, taking one verse at a time in trying to guess who the young singer was crooning about.

The lines ‘In two months you replaced us like it was easy,’ had fans taking to Twitter to speculate that the song was about her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Fans of 'Jelena’ (Justin and Selena) are well aware of her on-and-off relationship with Bieber. They had a thing until last year before Beiber moved on in his life with Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber and Hailey decide to tie the knot merely after three months of dating. The couple, last month, got married for the second time in a grand manner.

The lyrics of the song was replete with subtle hints for fans to speculate that the song was from the romantic time of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Earlier, the singer had hinted at new music video, when she shared a throwback photo from her childhood and captioned it saying, “We’d always go into it blindly’, reported The Times of India.

Here's how fans reacted to the song:

