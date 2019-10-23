Fans Say Selena Gomez's New Song Lose You To Love Me is Timeline of Her Romance with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has finally released her new single 'Lose You To Love Me' and the emotional ballad is an idea to self-love and a sense of hope. A track that already seems well on its way towards becoming a hit, thanks to its powerful lyrics paired with some moving tunes, it is accompanied by a black and white video.

The video itself has mesmerising visuals and shows Selena singing alone in a room to the tunes of her piano. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now."

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

Moments after its release, fans were quick to pounce on it, taking one verse at a time in trying to guess who the young singer was crooning about.

The lines ‘In two months you replaced us like it was easy,’ had fans taking to Twitter to speculate that the song was about her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Fans of 'Jelena’ (Justin and Selena) are well aware of her on-and-off relationship with Bieber. They had a thing until last year before Beiber moved on in his life with Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber and Hailey decide to tie the knot merely after three months of dating. The couple, last month, got married for the second time in a grand manner.

The lyrics of the song was replete with subtle hints for fans to speculate that the song was from the romantic time of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Earlier, the singer had hinted at new music video, when she shared a throwback photo from her childhood and captioned it saying, “We’d always go into it blindly’, reported The Times of India.

Here's how fans reacted to the song:

I'll ALWAYS be by your side, have done that for 10 years and will continue to do so. Thank you for this honest, raw, no filter song. Thank you for trusting us with your feelings ❤ you are the BEST rolemodel I could ever ask for. I needed this — mari LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME (@selenaftlouist) October 23, 2019

You have inspired all of usYou are a beautiful person and we love you the most in the worldStay strong #LoseYouToLoveMe — Pop Crave (@popcrayye) October 23, 2019

I totally agree, I’ve missed her music, I love hearing her sing which I could do all day, her talent has no bounds & this made me love her even more — Ricky (@_nighttrap) October 23, 2019

this song just made me hate justin bieber all over again #LoseYouToLoveMe #LYTLM pic.twitter.com/jyxQbqSjkQ — ً (@huffdrews) October 23, 2019

THE WAY SELENA JUST ENDED JUSTIN’S ENTIRE EXISTENCE IN 3 MINUTES AND 27 SECONDS #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/xE0rkOtBXa — blair ♛ (@snakeputation) October 23, 2019

“In two months you replaced us” YOU BETTER WATCH YOUR BACK BC I SWEAR @justinbieber #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/0nEOz6k3vP — fan account (@Ionelysell) October 23, 2019

*Justin Bieber gets married**Selena sings, "I gave my all and they all know itYou turned me down, and now it's showingIn two months you replaced usLike it was easyMade me think I deserved itAnd to think of healing"*#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/Fg2FomdUwp — BA (@BrookeAnne_15) October 23, 2019

Justin Bieber listening to Selena Gomez’s new song #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/i3fDkK27D6 — Candice Shohed (@CandiceShohed) October 23, 2019

