Selena Gomez's Viral Video With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Co-star Sparks Engagement Rumours

Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm with her recent TikTok video, wherein the singer-actress and her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star Jennifer Stone recreated their famous ‘Crazy Hat’ song from the popular Disney sitcom.

“What’s that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat,” Gomez and Stone, both 29, lip-synched to the song on Saturday. “Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley. We’ve been there, we’ve done that. We see right through your funky hat.” Gomez captioned the video: “We had to.” The duo can be seen dancing and laughing in the video. Gomez wore a comfy grey sweatsuit and had a White Claw seltzer in hand, while Stone donned a Led Zeppelin t-shirt while holding a glass of red wine.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was a huge diamond rock on Gomez’s ring finger in the video, with fans wondering if their beloved star got engaged. Another video of Gomez has surfaced on social media, wherein she is again seen wearing a diamond band on her ring finger. The video is apparently from Gomez’s live session. A user commented on the video, “Isn’t that supposed to be the finger you wear your engagement ring on?”

isn't that supposed to be the finger you wear your engagement ring on ? — axii (@rarebitxh) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Gomez and Stone’s characters Alex Russo and Harper Finkle originally performed the cute song ‘Crazy Hat’ after noticing someone at their school wearing an odd-looking cap in the fourth episode of Wizards of Waverly Place’s first season, which aired back in November 2007. Selena starred in the Disney Channel series for four seasons until January 2012.

