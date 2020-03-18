Self-Isolation Is Very Different When You Are Kareena Kapoor Khan; Here's the Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently self-isolating as the coronavirus pandemic continues—and, as you might expect from foodie Kareena, she is spending her most time eating.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story, where she could be seen posing with extremely enticing carrot halwa. The actress also shared her love for desserts with a series of quirky captions.

"Dessert doesn't go to the stomach... it goes to the heart," Kareena captioned one of the pictures. She subsequently stated that she clearly had "a very big heart," while flaunting her bowl of gobbled up carrot halwa as proof.

A day ago, the actress gave her fans an inside glimpse into how she and husband Saif Ali Khan were going to spend their week ahead as she instagrammed two pictures of them.

In the images, shared by the actress, we see Saif reading a book while Bebo is on her phone.

She wrote, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram." (sic)

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Her film Angrezi Medium will be re-released in theatres once the threat of coronavirus subsides.