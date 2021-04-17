'Self-made Star Kartik Aaryan Doesn't Need Karan Johar': Twitter on Actor's Firing from Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan’s unconfirmed expulsion from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 has not gone down well with his fans who are strongly reacting to the news. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actor was fired due to his “unprofessional behaviour”. PeepingMoon.com reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with Kartik again. Now, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the news and show their support to the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor.

One user said, “This is what Karan Johar has always done to the outsiders and this is what he has done to Kartik Aaryan. But Kartik doesn’t need him he is a brand already and anyone would love to make a film with the heartthrob." (sic)

This is what karan johar has always done to the outsiders and this is what he has done to kartik aryan. But kartik doesn’t need him he is a brand already and any one would love to make a film with the heart throb ❤️❤️❤️#KartikAaryan— sidnaaz is forever ❤️ (@sidnaaziansssss) April 16, 2021

“No matter what the situation be like, I’m here to stan him, and will stan," said another user.

No matter what the situation be like,I’m here to stan him,nd will stan!! #KartikAaryan— Itz..whom i know(: (@endearingxkoki) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan My Star didn’t hv any backbone from the industry in the past even he didn’t require such in the future!!!Selfmade Actor ….not a NEPO kid— Itz..whom i know(: (@endearingxkoki) April 16, 2021

Kartik no matter what happens don’t give up on yourself. Your fans love you exactly how you are now. Unbothered, happy and standing up for yourself. There’s only so many lies anyone can say. Eventually you will win. We all believe that. ❤️@TheAaryanKartik#KartikAaryan— Binay sharma (@binay_sharma_00) April 16, 2021

Main Point is that : HE IS OUTSIDER ☺ ♥.STAY STRONG KARTIK ♥, YOU ARE HEART BEAT OF MILLIONS OF PPLZ, REMEMBER ALWAYS @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/kqMs4BB61W— RAHUL ♥ (@RahulSTalks) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan has been in the industry for 10 years and till now all have praised him and there was no complaints on his working. #KaranJohar suddenly got a problem with him? After torturing him to bend your ways for this one movie?— dewitch7 (@dewitch7) April 16, 2021

He’s having another big projects ✌He saved himself from one flop movie ❤#KartikAaryan— Simran ✶ (@simranslays) April 16, 2021

From travelling in local trains To having a Lamborghini of your own , You’ve came a long way #KartikAaryanHaters and insecure/jealous souls can stay mad— K⭐ (@KartikDaily) April 16, 2021

Production on Dostana 2 was already underway, and Kartik had reportedly completed 20 days of his shoot.

