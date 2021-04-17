movies

'Self-made Star Kartik Aaryan Doesn't Need Karan Johar': Twitter on Actor's Firing from Dostana 2
2-MIN READ

'Self-made Star Kartik Aaryan Doesn't Need Karan Johar': Twitter on Actor's Firing from Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Following Kartik Aaryan's expulsion from Dharma Production's Dostana 2, netizens showered love and support on the actor. Take a look at their reaction.

Kartik Aaryan’s unconfirmed expulsion from Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 has not gone down well with his fans who are strongly reacting to the news. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actor was fired due to his “unprofessional behaviour”. PeepingMoon.com reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with Kartik again. Now, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the news and show their support to the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor.

One user said, “This is what Karan Johar has always done to the outsiders and this is what he has done to Kartik Aaryan. But Kartik doesn’t need him he is a brand already and anyone would love to make a film with the heartthrob." (sic)

“No matter what the situation be like, I’m here to stan him, and will stan," said another user.

Production on Dostana 2 was already underway, and Kartik had reportedly completed 20 days of his shoot.

first published:April 16, 2021, 16:29 IST