Selfiee: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Announce First Film Together, Promise 'Laughter And Emotions'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have announced their first film together. On Wednesday, the actors took to their social media platforms and revealed they will be working together in the film titled Selfiee and it will be directed by the Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. The announcement was made with a special video.

In it, Akshay and Emraan are seen breaking into an impromptu dance at a bus stand with a group of dancers. The Selfiee announcement video ended with, well, a selfie! Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!" Emraan wrote, “Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

Earlier in the day, Akshay and Emraan teased that an announcement was in the making. The actors revealed they’ve joined forces with Karan Johar. A couple of hours ago, Akshay and Emraan had shared pictures of themselves, via their social media handles, in which they were seen taking selfies. Dressed in dark blue jeans, a bright golden jacket, and black glasses, Akshay was seen striking a pose by the Marine Drive. Posting the image on his Twitter and Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, “Kick-starting my day with a Selfiee! Because why not".

Emraan too shared a solo selfie, hinting at their collaboration. Emraan wore a pair of blue jeans with a royal blue sweatshirt and he was also seen taking a selfie. “New look, new vibes! Inspired by Akshay Kumar to start today with a Selfiee!" he captioned the post.

Fortunately, the actors did not keep the audience in suspense for a long and cleared the air with a follow-up post. The actors shared a picture, which featured them seated on their respective bikes. While Akshay was seen taking a selfie, Emraan seen posing with him. Akshay captioned the picture “Found myself the perfect Selfiee partner." Further, he asked KJo whether they have slain the selfie game or not.

Though the title has been announced, the makers have kept the details of the plot are under the wraps. However, rumours are doing rounds that the film is going to be a remake of Malayalam comedy-drama Driving License.

