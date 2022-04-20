Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Wrap Bhopal Schedule with Cake; See Pics

Three months back, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announced their project with Raj Mehta titled Selfiee by dropping an intriguing teaser. And on Wednesday, the makers of the film announced the wrap on its schedule in Bhopal.

Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, the first schedule of Selfiee has come to an end. Akshay and Emraan were seen celebrating the shooting wrap with a fun cake-cutting ceremony. Akshay and Emraan were seen cutting cakes with the crew of the film.

See pics:

Last month, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a fun video with the other stars of Selfiee. Sharing a quirky video comprising the awesome foursome, Akshay had written on Instagram he wrote, “With @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! Whatsay @therealemraan, ho jaye muqabla?”

For the announcement of Selfiee, the makers dropped a video that is all kinds of fun, excitement and chaos and enough to make the fans and movie buffs super excited for the movie.

Akshay too shared a video in which the two protagonists Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi could be seen enjoying and dancing to the fullest to the title song of the movie. The teaser ended on a high note with the dancers and the two actors huddling up together with big, toothy smiles for a selfie. Along with the teaser, Akshay wrote “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

Talking about Selfiee, helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Their roles will be reprised by Akshay and Emraan, respectively. The story shows the chaos caused when Akshay (who plays a superstar in the film), is fond of driving but loses his licence. He locks horns with motor vehicle inspector Emraan, who happens to be his fan.

Selfiee is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.