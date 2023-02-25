After much wait and anticipation, Selfiee releases on the big screen on Feb 24, and the first day collections are finally out! Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee seems to have recorded an extremely low collection on the first day of its release. The film, helmed by Raj Mehta, stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-day collection of the film at national chains. The movie’s first-day collection amounts to Rs 1.30 Cr. “#Selfiee at national chains… *Day 1* biz…#PVR: 64 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr Nett BOC. SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBERS,” he wrote. He also shared first day, national chains figures for other major releases of the year so far. “2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz… #Pathaan: ₹ 27.08 cr #Shehzada: ₹ 2.92 cr Nett BOC,” he wrote.

On Friday night, Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has produced the film. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…"

News18’s review for Selfiee reads, “Selfiee is enjoyable in parts. Some dialogues will make you chuckle. Akshay gets a lot of screen space to flaunt his superstar swag, while Emraan Hashmi tries his best to look and sound believable as an RTO inspector in Bhopal. Unfortunately, the setting is too sanitised for him to look real. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Adah Sharma have small parts to play. Why would an actor like Abhimanyu Singh take up the role of Suraj Dewan, beats me.There are several exaggerations and over-dramatisations that the script depends on to take the story forward. If Om Prakash had spoken up at the very beginning, the issue would probably have been solved right there. But then, he wouldn’t have picked a fight to restore his self-respect and a dramatic battle with the country’s biggest star wouldn’t have ensued. And so, that logic has to be suspended."

Read all the Latest Movies News here