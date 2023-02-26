Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Fails To Work Its Magic, Ekta Kapoor Defends

Selfiee box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is struggling at the box office. However, the film and Akshay Kumar still have Ekta Kapoor’s support. The film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Driver’s License and was released on Friday, collected Rs 3.80 cr on Saturday. While it is a rise from the film’s opening day collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a ‘disastrous start.’

“#Selfiee struggles on Day 2… The big jump - so essential after a disastrous start - is clearly missing… The poor biz continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry… Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.35 cr+. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Reacting to the reports and reactions to Selfiee’s box office opening collections, Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and extended her support to the team. In an Instagram Story, Ekta wrote, “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!" She the hashtag ‘insensitive.’

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the unimpressive box office collection. On Friday night, Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has produced the film. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, “Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me…"

She also shared a screenshot of news clippings calling Akshay Kumar the ‘male version of Kangana Ranaut’ after he delivered back-to-back films which were not box office successes. “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me…yeh bhi meri hi galti hai. Wah bhai Karan johar wah (Congrats)," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here