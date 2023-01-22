Selfiee Trailer: Superstar Akshay Kumar Faces Off With His Biggest Fan Emraan Hashmi, Who Will Win?

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has been released. The film, which is an adaptation of the Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, revolves around a film star and his die-hard fan, who is also an RTO officer.

The trailer begins with introducing Akshay as Vijay who is not a ‘normal star’ but a ‘superstar’. It is then revealed that Akshay is an actor who does ‘four movies, 2 OTT movies, 28 advertisements, 17 shows and some reality shows’ in a year. The trailer then presents Emraan as a middle-class RTO officer and a father of a young boy who is a big Vijay fan. The father then pledges to do anything to fulfill his and his son’s dream of taking a selfie with Vijay. However, tables turn when Akshay attacks Emraan and accuses him of calling the actor to the office forcefully, not for the driving test but to take a selfie. The ‘fan’ Emraan then decides to fight back.

Soon after the trailer was released, several netizens reacted to it and expressed excitement for the movie. “Akshay Kumar is not just a history breaker he is also history creator," one of the fans wrote. Another social media praised Akshay and Emraan’s chemistry and called them a ‘thriller iconic duo’.

The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Sunday which was not just attended by Akshay and Emraan but their co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty too. For the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar sported an all-pink outfit, whereas Emraan looked dapper as always in a blue tee, layered with a black leather jacket.

Directed By Raj Mehta, Selfiee is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. It will hit theatres on 24th February 2023.

