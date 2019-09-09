Selma Blair Slams Online Haters Who Criticised Her Half-Naked Photo
Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic.
Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic.
Actress Selma Blair, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for multiple sclerosis, has come out to defend her decision to post semi-nude image of herself on her Instagram.
In the image, she is seen posing in the front of a mirror, holding a crab-shaped purse in front of her frontal region, and showing her naked derriere, reports metro.co.uk.
Check out the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Portrait of a lady. @thombrowneny in #calfornia. Shot by @creativerehabnyc #subversive universe #barbie
But the image did not go down well with some social media users.
"I don't get it but that's just me. It's a tough disease but never lose your dignity, Selma. I get the shock factor though," one user wrote.
Responding to the comment, Selma gave a fitting reply.
She wrote: "I think it's a vulnerable, humourous, odd and interesting fashion shot. I like it."
Another user advised Selma to wear pants.
"You making it so creepy for people with multiple sclerosis, I understand being strong but that is just creepy," the post read.
Slamming the user, Selma wrote: "To each his own. Sorry I pissed you off. Sweetest thing reference."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Becomes Third Most Followed Leader on Twitter Crossing 50 Million Followers
- Instagram Goes Gaga Over Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Dance Rehearsal Video
- Akshay Kumar Strongly Reacts to Trolls Who Made Nasty Comments on Aarav, Says 'It Should be Illegal'
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile