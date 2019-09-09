Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Selma Blair Slams Online Haters Who Criticised Her Half-Naked Photo

Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic.

IANS

Updated:September 9, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Selma Blair Slams Online Haters Who Criticised Her Half-Naked Photo
Selma Blair defends her semi-nude pic.


Actress Selma Blair, who underwent chemotherapy treatment for multiple sclerosis, has come out to defend her decision to post semi-nude image of herself on her Instagram.

In the image, she is seen posing in the front of a mirror, holding a crab-shaped purse in front of her frontal region, and showing her naked derriere, reports metro.co.uk.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram

Portrait of a lady. @thombrowneny in #calfornia. Shot by @creativerehabnyc #subversive universe #barbie

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

But the image did not go down well with some social media users.

"I don't get it but that's just me. It's a tough disease but never lose your dignity, Selma. I get the shock factor though," one user wrote.

Responding to the comment, Selma gave a fitting reply.

She wrote: "I think it's a vulnerable, humourous, odd and interesting fashion shot. I like it."

Another user advised Selma to wear pants.

"You making it so creepy for people with multiple sclerosis, I understand being strong but that is just creepy," the post read.

Slamming the user, Selma wrote: "To each his own. Sorry I pissed you off. Sweetest thing reference."





