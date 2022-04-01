Selvaragavan Shares Adorable Picture With Brother Dhanush and Parents

A family picture of actor Dhanush with his brother and parents has gone viral. Director Selvaragavan on Thursday tweeted an adorable picture in which he is seen with his brother Dhanush and parents. Dhanush is currently busy shooting for Selvaraghavan’s next, Naane Varuven. The two brothers took some time off their busy schedules for their parents. The viral photo has received over 22,000 likes.

Fans were happy to see Dhanush with his family given that the actor is going through a rough patch in his personal life. Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways in January after 18 years of marriage. The news of their separation came as a shock to his fans. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga.

“Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush wrote announcing the separation.

Dhanush has also been spending more time with his two sons after his separation. He even attended Ilayaraja’s concert in Chennai with Yatra and Linga.

After their separation, Dhanush was busy with his films, while Aishwarya started shooting for her music album. Dhanush failed to impress in his last movie, Maaran. Directed by Karthick Naren, Maaran premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in March and received negative reviews from fans and critics. Dhanush is also a part of the Hollywood movie The Gray Man, which will be released on an OTT platform in June 2022.

