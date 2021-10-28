Selvaraghavan Posts Photo With Father, Brother; All You Need to Know About Their Next

Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan recently shared a photograph with his father-director Kasthuri Raja and brother-actor Dhanush on social media.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “Father and sons.” The photo is gaining a lot of attention on the platform and has received much love from the users.

The sibling-duo of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush has reunited for the upcoming action thriller “Naane Varuven". The film comes after their previous associations in Kadhal Kondein, Thulluvatho Ilamai, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

The action thriller features Tamil sports action Bigil fame Indhuja Ravichandran as the female lead.

On Saturday, the first look poster of Naane Varuven featuring Dhanush was also released by the makers. The film producer Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations revealed the poster through his Twitter account.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen wearing a leather jacket with a cowboy hat. A sharp object is also visible in the poster resting on his shoulder.

Selvaraghavan is a popular director and screenwriter. He has directed many films like Aayirathil Oruvan 2, 7/G Rainbow Colony, Mr Karthik, and Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule which are still celebrated among Tamil masses.

Moreover, it can’t be left without saying that Selvaraghavan has played a key role in sharpening his brother Dhanush’s acting skills and portraying him as a talented actor during Dhanush’s initial days in the film industry. The characters created by Selvaraghavan in his films made Dhanush popular in south Indian households.

Kasthuri Raja has directed several films, including En Rasavin Manasile, Solaiyamma, and Karisakkattu Poove. Most of Kasthuri’s films were either based on the infatuation of youngsters or were village-based. The director has reportedly worked in over 16 films with director Visu. He has four children with his wife Vijayalakshmi. His eldest son is director Selvaraghavan and his youngest son is actor Dhanush.

