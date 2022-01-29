Selvaraghavan to Play a Politician, Not Antagonist, in Vijay's Beast

As the anticipation for Vijay-starrer Beast increases every passing day, details about Selvaraghavan’s major role in the film have also emerged now. Earlier, it was reported that Selvaraghavan will lock horns with Vijay but as per the latest report, he is not playing an antagonist in the film.

The popular Tamil director and screenwriter will play a politician in Beast. The actor-director is known for portraying serious characters, but in Beast, Selvaraghavan will be seen in a cool and humorous role. With a different role in the film, the director is set to surprise his fans.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko and John Vijay will be seen in villain roles with different shades.

Speaking of Vijay’s role, the actor will be seen as an international-level intelligence agent, who rescues people trapped in a mall.

According to reports, the first song from Beast, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is expected to arrive soon. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 14.

Beast will be the first pan-India film starring Vijay to be released in a total of 5 languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has wrapped the shoot. The cast and crew have entered post-production.

Besides Vijay and Selvaraghavn, Beast has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Lilliput Faruqui.

On the work front, Selvaragavan is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Sanik Kaitham. He is playing the lead role in the film, directed by Arun Matheswaran. He is paired with Keerthi Suresh. The film shows lead actors as bandits.

