Tamil actor Vishal’s upcoming film Mark Antony has piqued the interest of cinephiles, primarily due to the inclusion of filmmakers like SJ Surya as cast members. While Sj Surya’s inclusion in the project was confirmed earlier through a character reveal poster, director Selvaraghavan was also said to be included in the cast. While talks of his inclusion were mere speculations till now, his inclusion has now been officially confirmed by the team of Mark Antony.

The creators of Mark Antony formally announced the actor-director’s inclusion in the project on the occasion of Selvaraghavan’s birthday. Selvaraghavan’s appearance in the movie was depicted on a poster. His name in the movie is Chiranjeevi, according to the poster. Vishal tweeted the poster and added, “Happy birthday Chiranjeevi” to his tweet. The actor-cum-director looks badass and unrecognisable in his new avatar. Take a look at the character poster.

Apart from the lead actors, Ritu Varma is playing the female lead, while Abhinaya, famous for her role in Nadodigal and Nizhalgal Ravi, and Y. Gee Mahendran will be seen in significant roles. An accident recently occurred during the filming of a stunt sequence on the set of Mark Antony, just as it did during the production of his previous movie, Laththi. Luckily, nobody was harmed by the accident. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. A large truck can be seen rushing at the camera while piercing a wall in the video. The truck didn’t stop as intended; instead, it rammed through the movie sets, as can be heard from the shouts and other sounds in the video.

Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB pic.twitter.com/bL7sbc9dOu — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 22, 2023

This is not the first accident on the sets of the film. Earlier, Vishal sustained a knee injury while filming a fight scene, and the movie was postponed while he recovered. He also experienced two mishaps while working on the set of his previous movie, Laththi. He was hurt in the first incident, suffering a hairline fracture. Then, while filming, he injured his leg once more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here