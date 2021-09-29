Sembaruthi Fame Shabana Confirms Her Relationship With Aryan

Tamil romantic TV series Sembaruthi fame actress Shabana Shajahan has confirmed her relationship with Baakiyalakshmi fame Aryan aka Velu Lakshman. Both are popular actors in the Tamil television industry. Rumours were rife on social media about their relationship for the past few months.

The speculations about their relationship spread like fire after Aryan posted a photo of their matching rings. Shabana, who kept her relationship private, recently posted a photo with Aryan for the first time on Instagram and confirmed her relationship.

Aryan posted a picture on social media wherein the duo was seen holding hands wearing matching rings. In the post, Aryan wrote that he fell in love not with her beauty but with her soul.

In another post, Aryan said that Shabana is the “greatest gift” given by God to him.

Putting an end to all rumours, Shabana posted a picture of her with Aryan and in the caption, she just dropped a heart emoji. In the picture, Shabana was seen in a white dress and Aryan was seen in a blue kurta.

After this post, several reports claimed that Aryan is expected to tie the knots with Shabana at the earliest.

Since May 2021, Aryan and Shabana’s dating rumours were floating on social media. Aryan had tagged Shabana in a reply to a proposal from his female fan. Shabana gave the reply in such a manner that indicated that they were dating.

Shabana made her acting debut in 2016 with the Malayalam TV series Vijayadasamy which aired on Surya TV. Now, she has become a household name in Tamil Nadu as she portrays the female lead role of Parvathy in the TV show Sembaruthi, which has already crossed 1000 episodes.

Shabana has received accolades for essaying the character of Parvathy. She has also won several awards for her acting.

