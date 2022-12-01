"Send Rs 500 To Producer": Manav Vij To People Praising Laal Singh Chaddha On OTT

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was in the making for a long time, and it went through an extensive post-production process and promotional campaign before its release. However, the film suffered a major setback at the box office because of the ongoing ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. Some previous comments by Aamir Khan on the intolerance in India debate irked a faction of people, and they decided to boycott the movie, leading to its poor collection at the ticket booth. Laal Singh Chaddha eventually tanked because of poor footfall at the theatres.

But, things changed after the movie was released on Netflix on October 5. The Advait Chandan directorial was received well after its OTT release. In fact, over the past month, a lot of people took to social media and admitted that they made a mistake by not watching the film in theatres. Now, actor Manav Vij has reacted to the issue by sharing a message for those who boycotted the film in theatres but are now claiming to love it.

He has lashed out at those who ostracised the film after its theatrical release and said that each one should reimburse the producer, an amount equal to the ticket price. Manav plays a Pakistani army commander, who befriends Aamir Khan’s character, in the movie.

In a conversation with Mid-Day a few days ago, Manav said that several users have apologised to him for avoiding watching the film in theatres due to the boycott trend. “If you are so apologetic, send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan Productions account because the producers are at loss due to your stupidity,” said Manav.

Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to rake in only Rs 60 crore at the box office, making producers suffer heavy losses.

