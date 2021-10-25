Senior Telugu Actor Raja Babu Passes Away at 64

Noted Telugu actor Raja Babu passed away on Sunday after battling ailments for several years. According to his family members, the 64-year-old breathed his last on October 24. After having primarily worked in TV shows, Raja Babu gained fame following his lead roles in some acclaimed films.

Rajababu was born on June 13, 1957, in Narasapurampet, Ramachandrapuram Mandal, East Godavari District. He loved dramas and theatre since his childhood.

In 1995, he entered the film industry with the movie Ooriki Monagadu. After that, he went on to do lead roles in movies such as Pichodi Pelli, Tata Manavadu, Thirupathi, Evariki Vaare Yamuna Teere, and Manishi Rodduna Paddadau. Many of his movies were huge box-office successes, bringing him a lot of fame. However, it was his TV shows that made him a household name.

Raja Babu acted in shows such as Radha Madhu, Vasantha Kokila, Abhishekam, Bangaru Kodalu, Manasu Mamata, Bangaru Panjaram, Na Kodalu Bangaram, Chi La Sou Sravanti and many others.

One of his biggest achievements was winning the Nandi Award in 2005 for his performance in the show titled “Amma". Although he primarily did serious roles, in real life he was known for his great sense of humour. His colleagues used to call him ‘Baba’ out of affection. His death has greatly saddened his friends and acquaintances in the industry and condolence messages have been pouring in on social media.

Famous with films like Murari .. actor #Rajababu no more. pic.twitter.com/EJHWtkEWia— Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) October 25, 2021

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children—two sons and a daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.