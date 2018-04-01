English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensitive People Should Not Enter Bollywood: Soha Ali Khan
Soha, along with husband Kunal Kemmu, has announced their maiden production, a biopic on Ram Jethmalani.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Soha Ali Khan, also an author of "Perils of being moderately famous", says that people who are very sensitive should not become a part of the Bollywood industry.
Soha was present for the grand finale of The Miss Faesina 2018 on Friday. Asked about the dos and don'ts for aspiring models, Soha said: "I can't say much about modelling but I can say about acting. People who are very sensitive should not become a part of this industry."
"You get a lot of criticism and you need to have a thick skin
"Everyone will have opinions about you on social media. And when you read them, it will break you easily if you are a sensitive person," she added.
On her association with Miss Faesina 2018, Soha said she loves to support upcoming talent.
"I think this is a beauty pageant to support young talent. This is a platform and starting ground for upcoming models (as an) actresses So being part of that journey is very exciting," said the "31st October" actor.
Soha, along with husband Kunal Kemmu, have also announced their maiden production, a biopic on Ram Jethmalani.
Talking about it's casting Soha said: "Ram Jethmalani has lived over 9 decades and the idea is to find out what decade to focus the story on. We are currently working on the story. When we find out the decade we will be able to cast. I have a few names in mind but it all depends on the director."
Soha will next be seen in "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3" directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Chitrangada Singh.
The film is set to release in July 2018.
