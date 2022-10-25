Senthil Ganesh And Rajalakshmi's Dreamy Switzerland Vacation Is Viral

Popular folk singer couple Senthil Ganesh and Rajalakshmi have amassed a massive fan base owing to their singing prowess. The couple also stays connected with fans, sharing updates on their personal and professional lives on social media. Recently, the duo went on a trip to Switzerland and shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The couple looked every bit happy, enjoying the breathtaking view of Switzerland’s picturesque scenery. In this picture, Senthil and Rajalakshmi are doing a quirky pose on a bridge. Senthil wrote the picture’s caption in Tamil which roughly translates to small moments of happiness.

Some of the trolls came out with negative words for both singers. Their fans requested them not to write such nasty things as they became famous with a lot of hard work. Other fans also loved the photo and conveyed their best wishes to this couple.

Rajalakshmi also shared a similar endearing picture of herself and Senthil at Asterix Chapel, Switzerland. Fans went gaga over this picture and commented that the couple looked stunning. A follower thanked Rajalakshmi for singing the popular number Sami Sami from the film Pushpa: The Rise at his nephew’s wedding.

Besides sharing these lovely moments from their personal life, Senthil and Rajalakshmi also remain in the limelight for their work. Recently, Rajalakshmi’s number Santhu Pottu was released and became a hit among listeners. Ilankavi Arun. J penned the lyrics, which were set to music by Henry.

Anthakudi Ilayaraja co-sang this number. According to the audience, the song Santhu Pottu unplugged the best of Rajalakshmi’s singing. They loved how Henry was able to offer novelty in his tunes. His infectious beats perfectly complimented Anthakudi and Rajalakshmi energy personified vocals.

Meanwhile, Senthil was associated as a singer with the film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara. He also teams up with Rajalakshmi on their Youtube channel Senthil Rajalakshmi. They share interesting glimpses of their personal life and humorous videos as well on this channel. The couple has amassed a total of 4 Lakh 13 Thousand subscribers on this channel.

