Senthil Ganesh Leaves Everyone Emotional With Latest Performance

A promo of a popular Tamil show hosted by Vj Archana and her daughter Sara has become the talk of the town. The promo features Super Singer fame Senthil Ganesh, who has also participated with his mother. In the promo, Senthil can be seen performing an emotional song dedicated to his mother. The promo has garnered the show a lot of attention and is going viral on the internet. Fans are eager to see the episode. The show is set to air next Sunday at 3 p.m.

Recently, Vijay TV has introduced a new competitive singing show, wherein participants are Vijay TV show’s celebrities and their mothers. The show is hosted by celebrity VJ Vana Archana and her daughter Sara.

Speaking of the show’s host, Archana began her career as a VJ. After a long hiatus, she successfully started her second innings with a reality music show on Zee Tamil. Archana and her daughter Sara co-hosted Super Mom on the same channel. Archana then appeared on Vijay TV’s Bigg Boss Season 4. Archana is currently hosting some shows on the channel.

VJ Archana has been a leading presenter for many years. Though in between she has taken a small break from her work but now again stepped in as a presenter on the iconic screen. Archana’s daughter Sara has also hosted a few shows with her mother including Youth Novelty and Comedy Time.

The mother-daughter duo also runs a YouTube channel. The channel has millions of followers.

If there is one channel that is adept at leading in new reality shows it is Tamil TV channel Vijay TV. The channel attracts audiences even on Saturdays and Sundays with engaging shows in different genres including comedy, rom-com and competitive reality games, singing, and cookery shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.