Seoul Music Awards: BTS Wins 6 Trophies, RM, Jungkook and V Deliver Speech Virtually

K-pop superstars BTS did not attend this year's Seoul Music Awards, but swept the show anyway. The boyband won 6 awards, including the Daesang (Grand Prize). They also won the Best Album Award, Best Song Award, the K-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Main Award).

The 30th edition of the prestigious awards show was held on January 31. Known as the Korean Grammy Awards, the awards are based on numerous albums released during the year. Predictably, all the popular K-pop stars like BTS, BlackPink, EXO and GOT7 were among nominees.

The Bangtan Boys couldn't attend the ceremony, but delivered their acceptance speech virtually.

Sejauh ini BTS sudah menerima penghargaan 'BEST SONG AWARD' 'BEST ALBUM AWARD' 'Main Prize (Bonsang)' selama 7 tahunDi 30th Seoul Music Awards 2021CONGRATS BOYS#BTS_SMA_Bonsang #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/3pZxkO7lHP — ≮Marsya (@taekookxpeachy) January 31, 2021

This marks the fourth year in a row that the Grammy nominated group has won a Daesang from the Seoul Music Awards. Check out the full list of winners here.

The awards ceremony began with the red carpet at 5pm KST (1:30pm IST). The main event commenced at 6.60pm KST (3:20pm IST), reported IBTimes SG. The event is organized by Sports Seoul, under the supervision of the Seoul Music Awards committee.

It was a star-studded event with the presence of some of the big names from the K-pop industry. The main award featured K-pop girl group Twice, Seventeen, NCT 127, Aespa, TXT, Treasure, Enhypen and more. Fans shared screenshots of stars walking the red carpet.

Seventeen at Seoul Music Awards Red Carpet! #세븐틴 pic.twitter.com/WxJWHRpjRP — tracy ; wonwoo (@tinkswonu) January 31, 2021

The award show that started in 1990 awards a series of diverse genres including ballad, hip hop, R&B along with original soundtracks for K-dramas and films. This year, the award show was conducted without the presence of a live audience and was live-streamed all over the world.