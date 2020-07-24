Sequel of Tom Holland Starrer Spider-Man Far From Home Pushed to Dec 2021

The sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home has been pushed to December 17, 2021 from its earlier scheduled release of November 5, 2021. Sony announced the shuffle in the release on Thursday night after a shakeup of Disney's film slate.

The Far From Home sequel will take the spot formerly held by Avatar 2, which has been pushed back to December 16, 2022.

The third movie in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise was originally supposed to be released on July 16, 2021, but Sony had previously delayed it to November 5, 2021, back in April of this year.

Sony said the new release shuffle was only part of the domestic release calendar, leaving its international release in question, reported Variety.

As theatres around the world remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic without any clarity in the near future, studios have been shuffling and reshuffling their release calendar.

Most of the big-budget summer releases of the year, like Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 have been shifted from their release schedule.

Tenet, which viewers assumed would be the first release once theatres open, is no longer on Warner Bros release calendar after several delays.

The sequel to Sony Pictures Animations's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently slated for October 7, 2022, after it was delayed six months earlier this year.

Disney has delayed all the "Avatar" and "Star Wars" sequels by a year.