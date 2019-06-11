English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sequels are All About Putting in More Hard Work as People Expect More, Says Prabhudheva
Parbhudeva’s next film Khamoshi, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a pivotal role, will release on June 14.
Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia on Khamoshi’s poster. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Prabhudheva started this year with the Tamil comedy film Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to the 2002 movie Charlie Chaplin. His recent release, Devi 2, also happens to be a sequel. It's not just his acting projects that are full of sequels, but also his directorials, including Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.
He says sequels are all about putting in more hard work as people expect more. His 2012 directorial Rowdy Rathore is also expected to get a sequel soon. On the challenges of working on a sequel, Prabhudheva told IANS, "Challenges are there, but you have to put in hard work. People expect more. We try to give more. So, there is hard work."
Is the south Indian film industry better than Bollywood in terms of storyline? "Everywhere people are talented...both ways, goods things are happening. Also, it is not a new trend. Tamil films are also made from Hindi. It's just that now because of social media, YouTube...so many people are getting to know about it," he said.
Parbhudeva’s next film Khamoshi is ready to hit the screens on June 14 in Hindi. It will present him in a different avatar. "Khamoshi is a thriller. It's the first time I am doing a thriller, so I am excited. It is something new for me. Let's see how people react to it," he said.
Going by its trailer, the film, helmed by Chakri Toleti, looks like the remake of the 2016 Hollywood film Hush. "I don't know how much of a serial killer (role it is). But no, the makers didn't say that it is a remake of a film. I don't know. I haven't seen the film also," said Prabhudheva.
Although it is a new area for him, he says no special preparation went into it. "We go and act. That's it," he shared.
But was he nervous while taking up a film like this? "No. We go with the flow only. Not only this film, every film is important for us. Then it's the audience," he said.
On being awarded the Padma Shri—India's fourth highest civilian honour—earlier this year, he said, "It was a good feeling. My mother and father were so happy. Rest, you have to work. That's it."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
He says sequels are all about putting in more hard work as people expect more. His 2012 directorial Rowdy Rathore is also expected to get a sequel soon. On the challenges of working on a sequel, Prabhudheva told IANS, "Challenges are there, but you have to put in hard work. People expect more. We try to give more. So, there is hard work."
Is the south Indian film industry better than Bollywood in terms of storyline? "Everywhere people are talented...both ways, goods things are happening. Also, it is not a new trend. Tamil films are also made from Hindi. It's just that now because of social media, YouTube...so many people are getting to know about it," he said.
Parbhudeva’s next film Khamoshi is ready to hit the screens on June 14 in Hindi. It will present him in a different avatar. "Khamoshi is a thriller. It's the first time I am doing a thriller, so I am excited. It is something new for me. Let's see how people react to it," he said.
Going by its trailer, the film, helmed by Chakri Toleti, looks like the remake of the 2016 Hollywood film Hush. "I don't know how much of a serial killer (role it is). But no, the makers didn't say that it is a remake of a film. I don't know. I haven't seen the film also," said Prabhudheva.
Although it is a new area for him, he says no special preparation went into it. "We go and act. That's it," he shared.
But was he nervous while taking up a film like this? "No. We go with the flow only. Not only this film, every film is important for us. Then it's the audience," he said.
On being awarded the Padma Shri—India's fourth highest civilian honour—earlier this year, he said, "It was a good feeling. My mother and father were so happy. Rest, you have to work. That's it."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj's Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results