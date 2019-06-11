Sequels are All About Putting in More Hard Work as People Expect More, Says Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva started this year with the Tamil comedy film Charlie Chaplin 2, a sequel to the 2002 movie Charlie Chaplin. His recent release, Devi 2, also happens to be a sequel. It's not just his acting projects that are full of sequels, but also his directorials, including Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.He says sequels are all about putting in more hard work as people expect more. His 2012 directorial Rowdy Rathore is also expected to get a sequel soon. On the challenges of working on a sequel, Prabhudheva told IANS, "Challenges are there, but you have to put in hard work. People expect more. We try to give more. So, there is hard work."Is the south Indian film industry better than Bollywood in terms of storyline? "Everywhere people are talented...both ways, goods things are happening. Also, it is not a new trend. Tamil films are also made from Hindi. It's just that now because of social media, YouTube...so many people are getting to know about it," he said.Parbhudeva’s next film Khamoshi is ready to hit the screens on June 14 in Hindi. It will present him in a different avatar. "Khamoshi is a thriller. It's the first time I am doing a thriller, so I am excited. It is something new for me. Let's see how people react to it," he said.Going by its trailer, the film, helmed by Chakri Toleti, looks like the remake of the 2016 Hollywood film Hush. "I don't know how much of a serial killer (role it is). But no, the makers didn't say that it is a remake of a film. I don't know. I haven't seen the film also," said Prabhudheva.Although it is a new area for him, he says no special preparation went into it. "We go and act. That's it," he shared.But was he nervous while taking up a film like this? "No. We go with the flow only. Not only this film, every film is important for us. Then it's the audience," he said.On being awarded the Padma Shri—India's fourth highest civilian honour—earlier this year, he said, "It was a good feeling. My mother and father were so happy. Rest, you have to work. That's it."