Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ser Bronn of Game of Thrones Spotted in Mumbai

Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city's Khar area recently.

IANS

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ser Bronn of Game of Thrones Spotted in Mumbai
Jerome Flynn in Mumbai cafe

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater set aside his heavy armour and stepped out of fantasy terrain straight into a Mumbai cafe. Before "Game Of Thrones" fan are confused, Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was indeed in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city's Khar area recently.

The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn's visit to the place.

"How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend's cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back," Khatri wrote with the picture.

The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media, reports timesnownews.com.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com