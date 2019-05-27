English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Serena Williams Pays Quiet Visit to Meghan Markle, in the Running to be Royal Baby's Godmother
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consider names of potential godmother and godfather for baby Archie, a number of their close friends have been visiting them.
Images: Instagram
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is only a few weeks old, but the newest member of the British royal family is already attracting some very famous vistors, getting clicked with the Queen and planning a trip to his mother's home country, America. Tennis star Serena Williams is reportedly one of the earliest visitors who got to meet the royal baby, thanks to her close friendship with Meghan Markle.
Serena apparently visited baby Archie with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their one-year-old daughter, Olympia, reported Daily Mail. The visit has sparked rumours that she is in the running to be Archie's grandmother, what with her being an old friend of the Duchess of Sussex, having attended both her her wedding and at her baby shower in New York.
Serena posted a picture of herself in a regal state room on Instagram during her visit.
Serena had co-hosted Meghan's New York baby shower in February 2019, and shared a selfie from her hotel during the two-day event. Talking about the event, she'd said, "Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," adding that she's a bit of a "perfectionist."
Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 34, have been inundated with visitors at Frogmore Cottage over the past seven days as they attempt to decide who Archie's godparents will be. Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, 39, is reportedly one of the top contenders.
The royal baby will soon be making a visit to America as well. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has already left England for her home in LA. A source has said Meghan is keen on taking her baby to visit the United States as soon as she can.
