3-MIN READ

'Seri is Not a Word, It's an Emotion,' Write Fans After Watching Dil Bechara

After the release of Dil Bechara, "Seri" seems to have found a special place in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 25, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara was an emotional ride for most of his fans. They eagerly waited to watch the talented actor, one last time, and showered the film with an overwhelming response upon its premiere on a streaming platform.

Dil Bechara resonated with late actor's fans in many ways. As they called it a befitting farewell to Sushant, a particular dialogue of the actor in the film is gaining much popularity on social media. In the film, Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant) have a special word, Seri, which they often use when talking to each other. And now, "Seri," seems to have found a special place in the memories of Sushant's fans.

"No words... after the film gets over emotions surround us...Face with cold sweat. #seri is not a word in the movie it's an emotion ..... Miss you #SushantSinghRajpoot. You'll live forever in our Hearts (sic)," write a Twitter user.

Another tweeted, "Learned one word from film #Seri Red heart and when he said Raja to marr gaya Loudly crying face Tears rolling in my eyesPleading face I don't have words Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I just wish..... #SSR #DilBechara Song was incomplete because life is incomplete...(sic)."

"His smile his damm smile cheer up my heart but broke me at the same time Red heartBroken heart you are still best in your own way sush

Dear Sushant your fans today really took the courage to see you die again

We all love you may your soul rest in peace," wrote another user, adding hashtag Seri.

Here's how others described the film:

Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

