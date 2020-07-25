'Seri is Not a Word, It's an Emotion,' Write Fans After Watching Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara was an emotional ride for most of his fans. They eagerly waited to watch the talented actor, one last time, and showered the film with an overwhelming response upon its premiere on a streaming platform.

Dil Bechara resonated with late actor's fans in many ways. As they called it a befitting farewell to Sushant, a particular dialogue of the actor in the film is gaining much popularity on social media. In the film, Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant) have a special word, Seri, which they often use when talking to each other. And now, "Seri," seems to have found a special place in the memories of Sushant's fans.

"No words... after the film gets over emotions surround us...Face with cold sweat. #seri is not a word in the movie it's an emotion ..... Miss you #SushantSinghRajpoot. You'll live forever in our Hearts (sic)," write a Twitter user.

#DilBechara Movie No words... after the film gets over emotions surround us...#seri is not a word in the movie it's an emotion ..... Miss you #SushantSinghRajpoot You'll live forever in our Hearts. ❤️#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/WMSQq7nC17 — thalapathy_ Manoj (@ManoJ16092001) July 24, 2020

Another tweeted, "Learned one word from film #Seri Red heart and when he said Raja to marr gaya Loudly crying face Tears rolling in my eyesPleading face I don't have words Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I just wish..... #SSR #DilBechara Song was incomplete because life is incomplete...(sic)."

Learned one word from film #Seri ❤️ and when he said Raja to marr gaya Tears rolling in my eyes I don't have words I just wish..... #SSR #DilBechara Song was incomplete because life is incomplete... Just Wow❤️ pic.twitter.com/2yKZrtCKdN — Akash Verma (@AkashVe48575121) July 24, 2020

"His smile his damm smile cheer up my heart but broke me at the same time Red heartBroken heart you are still best in your own way sush

Dear Sushant your fans today really took the courage to see you die again

We all love you may your soul rest in peace," wrote another user, adding hashtag Seri.

Here's how others described the film:

For a change, a B'wood film appeared genuine in its #SuperstarRajinikanth references. There's no mockery or needless jokes played on #Thalaivar. It's done in good spirit The Kabali theater scene And, our Tamil word #seri will now resonate all over!#DilBechara #DilBecharaDay — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 24, 2020

Pic 1- How we started the movie.. Pic 2- How we ended up watching.. . . Many was.. n will be our favorite always ♥️ . . N... #Seri is our word also from now.. . . Thank you#SushantSinghRajput @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra @DisneyPlusHS For the film. pic.twitter.com/1Ua6jgnMAA — Aditi (@_imaditisharmaa) July 24, 2020

#seri at the end it wasn't only a film...and at that point it wasn't only Kizie who cried...you will always be there in our heart Sushant... you will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/v9z0FvdZiZ — Susmita (@Susmita40834284) July 24, 2020

Sushant died by suicide at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.