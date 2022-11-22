Serial To Films, A Look Back At Late Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma’s Works

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma’s demise has spread a wave of shock and sadness over the Bengali cine world. At the young age of 24, Aindrila bid adieu to her loved ones and admirers, leaving a void in the hearts of many. The two-time cancer survivor was battling the deadly disease for a long period. However, she could not escape the clutches of this malignant illness this time. According to sources, she was rushed to the hospital on November 1 after suffering from a brain stroke. She died on November 20, after multiple heart attacks.

Aindrila’s simplicity and adorable smile will always be etched in the fond memories of her fans. As we remember the brave warrior today, let us look back at her commendable work in the Tollywood industry that will stay with us for a long time to come.

Jhumur - 2017

Many Aindrila fans are not aware that the actress stepped into the entertainment industry with her debut Bengali serial Jhumur. The actress, who was born in Berhampore, Murshidabad, had always aspired to become an actress. Jhumur was Aindrila’s dream come true. Not only that, it is from the sets of this serial that the actress met the love of her life, actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

Jibon Jyoti - 2018

Television channel Star Jalsha’s Jibon Jyoti serial has contributed tremendously to Aindrila’s rise to fame. Cast opposite actor Ravi Shaw, Aindrila essayed the character of an honest and moralistic martial artist named Jyoti. She went through extensive training for the role and received high accolades for her performance. Despite the show’s brief time on television, Aindrila left a lasting impact with her expressions and acting prowess.

Jiyon Kathi - 2019

Jiyon Kathi, which aired on Sun Bangla, established Aindrila as an actress. Also starring, Joy Kumar Mukherjee and Mishmee Chatterjee in crucial roles, Aindrila as Jahnabi Chatterjee, stole the limelight. The serial portrayed her as a strong, female character who was ready to surmount all odds and obstacles that come her way, much like in her real life.

However, it was at this time that Aindrila was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in her lungs, following which she received rigorous treatment and chemotherapy. Aindrila’s indomitable spirit shocked everyone as she resumed her work commitments as soon as the initial phase of her treatment concluded.

Love Cafe - 2019

Aindrila made her acting debut in director Sujit Kumar Paul’s Love Cafe. Essaying the role of a die-hard romantic Anamika, Aindrila won hearts with her charisma and bubbly nature. The film also starred Hritojeet Chattopadhyay as Aindrila’s on-screen love interest.

Besides films and television shows, Aindrila Sharma also made special appearances in numerous Bengali reality shows like Didi Number 1, hosted by actress Rachana Banerjee and the cult classic show Dadagiri, hosted by former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. In these shows, she shared her battle with cancer’s story with the audience and even revealed how her boyfriend Sabyasachi has always stood like a pillar beside her during difficult times.

