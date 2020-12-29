Setback Ka Jawaab Comeback Se: Amitabh Bachchan Ecstatic After India's Win Against Australia

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was one of many Indian spectators who celebrated Indian cricket team’s win in the second test match against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the 78-year-old actor wrote a spirited post saying, “T 3767 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH!!! India beats Australia in the 2nd test (sic).” The actor further said that the Indian cricket team has replied to its previous test match’s “setback” with a powerful “comeback” and that too in the country of the host. Big B congratulated the Indian cricket team for its performance.

T 3767 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!! India beats Australia in the 2nd test .. Bola tha na maine ..SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge .. !de diya .. unke ghar mein ghus ke .. !!Congratulations India — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2020

Amitabh’s tweet has received 9.5k likes as his fans also congratulated team India. It was not just Amitabh who congratulated team Indian for its terrific win at Australia, but Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati also took to twitter to express his happiness.

The 60-year-old actor called India’s win at Melbourne a “magnificent win” and praised the “amazing effort” by the whole team to take back its glory.

Magnificent win for Congratulations!! India wins Melbourne test. Amazing effort by the whole team! #MelbourneTest — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 29, 2020

In the first test match between India and Australia, the Indian batting side were all out at mere 36 runs in Adelaide. It was one of the lowest runs ever scored by the Indian cricket teams in a test match.

After the first test match, captain Virat Kohli left for India to be with wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting her first child, due in January 2021. With the absence of captain Kohli, bowler Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the series due to an arm fracture and the humiliating loss of the first test match, pressure was built up on the Indian cricket team.

However, with the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s determination and will to take up this challenge, India emerged surprisingly victorious. Rahane’s century in the first innings made all the difference and made him the man of the match. The third test match of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played in January.