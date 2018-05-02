Seth Rogen on James Franco Sexual Harassment Allegations: My Perspective on This Least Relevant

Actor Seth Rogen says his perspective on his friend and actor James Franco's alleged sexual misconduct case is not relevant. In an interview with Vulture magazine, the 36-year-old actor spoke about the allegations made against Franco in recent months of sexual misconduct, reports dailymail.co.uk."The truth is that my perspective on this is the least relevant perspective. I'm friends with these people and I'm a dude," Rogen said."All that combined makes me the last person who should be talking about this," he added.Rogen said the accusations haven't changed his willingness to work with Franco, 40, in the future.On January 11, the Los Angeles Times revealed that five women had accused Franco of inappropriate behaviour on set or during acting classes. At that time, Franco said the allegations were "not accurate", but that he supports "people coming out and being able to have a voice".