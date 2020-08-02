Seth Rogen Says Sony Pictures Wasn't Interested in Making 'Pineapple Express' Sequel

There could have been a sequel to Pineapple Express, but Sony Pictures was not 'interested', says actor-writer Seth Rogen.

Rogen, who wrote and starred in the popular 2008 film, said he had an idea for the second installment but the studio had budget constraints.

"We tried to make one. Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony killed the movie. It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it," he said in an interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"I think we probably wanted too much money. Studios, they don't like giving away money. Weird thing," the actor added.

Pineapple Express also featured James Franco, Gary Cole and Rosie Perez.

The story followed Rogen's Dale Denton, a stoner, who goes on the run with his dealer (Franco) as a dangerous drug lord and a crooked cop chase after them.