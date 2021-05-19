Sets of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Tiger 3' Damaged by Cyclone Tauktae: Reports

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is among the most awaited films. Where fans are eager to catch some clips of the shoot the stars might share online, there are reports that the sets of the movie in Mumbai have suffered damage due to cyclone Tauktae which has ravaged coastal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Earlier, work had begun on the movie in February. However, Katrina testing positive for Covid-19 in April and the successive second wave of the pandemic halted the production indefinitely.

Now according to a Mid-Day report, a set-up was created for Tiger 3 along the lines of Dubai market, at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon for the shoot, and a source of the website revealed that the outdoor set-ups of the film have been “slightly impacted."

On other hand, BN Tiwari, the president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), told the portal, “Film City, which is largely a green belt, has suffered the most. Thankfully, shoots were suspended in the city, so there has only been damage to property, and no loss of lives. That said, there has been mass-scale destruction of sets.”

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae had made landfall in Gujarat on May 18 and later swept Maharashtra, damaging properties worth crores.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Salman’s Ek Tha Tiger which was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai. The first part was released in 2012 and made more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. Five years later, both Salman and Katrina returned for the spy thriller’s sequel in Tiger Zinda Hai which was even a bigger hit. With both the instalments getting much love from the fans, wait for the third one is making them anxious.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood stars also bore the wrath of the cyclone. Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed how his office Janak was flooded after the cyclone made its landfall, while actress Raveena Tandon shared the images of the damage caused by fallen trees in her compound.

