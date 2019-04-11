English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Setters Trailer: Aftab Shivdasani Starrer Promises an Edge of the Seat Thriller on Education Mafia
Setters, releasing May 3, is about a racket which arranges brilliant students to appear in examinations in place of the real candidate for money.
The trailer of the upcoming Ashwini Chaudhary's Setters has been unveiled. Starring Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles, the movie also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi.
The film is about a racket which arranges brilliant students to appear in examinations in place of the real candidate for money. The thriller is scheduled to release on May 3.
The makers of the film had on Wednesday taken to social media to announce the trailer release. "Money can buy anything - power, position, even education. The Setters will see to it. Find out in the #SettersTrailerTomorrow. @VManiT @DhoopAshwini @AftabShivdasani @shreyastalpade1 @santoshthundiyi @SonnalliSeygall @ishidutta @iammanurishi @ActorJameel @nh_studioz #Setters," read a tweet.
Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and produced by Vikash Mani, the film is set in Banaras, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi. The trailer shows parents bribing the setters mafia to get their kids' names on the merit list, and the cops launching an operation to nab them.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on Twitter today.
The first look of the film, described by its makers as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller", was revealed last October. Aftab plays a cop who is on a hunt to bring down the mafia which is run by Shreyas. This will be Aftab's next release after 2016's Great Grand Masti.
Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi... Trailer of #Setters... Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary... 3 May 2019 release... #SettersTrailer: https://t.co/3zVooP5WMB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019
