Seven Members in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Unit Test Covid-19 Positive, Shoot Set to Resume from This Day

After it was reported that three actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai unit have tested positive for coronavirus recently, the latest tally of people infected currently stands at seven, which includes four crew members.

It is said that the cast and crew decided to have an impromptu Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Saturday, before Sachin Tyagi tested positive for Covid-19. Later, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar too were found to be infected when tests were run. All three were asymptomatic.

Rajan Shahi, YRKKH producer and Director's Kut Production's head, released a statement confirming the Covid-19 positive status of Swati, Sachin and Samir. He added that all three have been home quarantined and the set has been sanitised and fumigated.

Now, it is reported that the unit make go back to shoot by Friday with precautions. After members of the YRKKH unit tested positive for coronavirus, the shooting was immediately halted and samples of all were collected for inspection. The results were received on Monday and the unit will not return to shoot till Thursday as per order. However, a source close to development in the matter told Mumbai Mirror that by Friday, shooting should resume on YRKKH.

The long-running daily soap features Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka and Shivangi Joshi as Naira Goenka in the lead roles. The current track in the show follows Sachin’s character (Manish Goenka) losing his memory after he meets with an accident. He goes back many years in his life and starts behaving like a child.