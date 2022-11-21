Seven Screen Studio Acquires Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

One of the biggest Tamil releases of 2023, Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to hit the cinema halls on January 12 next year. Ahead of its much-awaited release, the makers recently sold the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the action drama film to Seven Screen Studio. On Sunday, November 20, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced the same on Twitter.

“We are happy to announce that Varisu TN theatrical distribution will be done by Seven Screen Studio,” tweeted the production house.

Check out the tweet below:

Notably, Vijay’s 2021 film Master was also distributed by the same production house. In addition to that, Seven Screen Studio is also co-producing the Kollywood actor’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The gangster film is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will compete with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Films, at the box office on Pongal 2023. It was previously reported that both films will receive equal screens across Tamil Nadu. Varisu and Thunivu will mark Vijay and Ajith’s big-screen clash after eight years. Previously, their 2014 films Jilla and Veeram had locked horns at the ticket booth.

Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu is billed as a mass entertainer. Alongside Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Its supporting cast includes Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha, among others. Varisu will also be released in Telugu under the title Varasudu.

