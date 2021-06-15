Seven Titles That Celebrate the Queer Community to Watch on Pride Month

To celebrate Pride month, here are some shows and films that have celebrated and represented LGBTQI+ characters in all their glory. With the world embracing love in all its forms; the characters of these titles take us with them on a roller-coaster ride full of smiles, tears, confusion and strength.

So, watch these titles with your near and dear ones to see their journey and once again believe - Love always wins.

Schitt’s Creek:

Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke : Schitt’s creek. While each and every character on this show is a heart-stealer, David Rose in particular has us obsessed. His relationships, friendships, life goals and everything about him is extremely relatable. This show is one of the very few that tackles the concept of sexuality so skillfully. Portraying a utopian scenario where everyone is aware and accepting of love in all its forms, makes us wonder why we should have it any other way ?

Sex Education:

Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

This show does a brilliant job of tackling the taboos around sex and sexuality in a houmorous yet impactful way. With myriad queer characters and each of them fighting battles and emerging victorious, in their own beautiful way. This is one show that you absolutely need to watch.

Mismatched:

He’s searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard.

Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor.. and each other. Watch this show to not only witness the love between the lead actors, but to also see one of the most beautiful queer onscreen stories to be portrayed in India.

Never Have I Ever:

After a traumatic year, an Indian - American teen just wants to spruce up her social status - but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her. But you know what makes an unbearable life more bearable? Friends and not just friends who are there to push you forward, but friends who have their own arcs that help you grow. Devi, Eleanor and Fabiola are an inseparable trio, each with equally engrossing stories. Watch as Fabiola discovers herself, her relationships and how her family feels about her.

Ajeeb Daastans (Geeli Pucchi):

Social class, caste and sexuality collide in this story where an unfeminine, hardworking, single woman loses a promotion in favour of a pretty, young, married (socially acceptable) woman who’s recently joined. She befriends the new arrival but under a calculated false pretext.

Alex Strangelove:

High school senior Alex Truelove’s plan to lose his virginity to his lovable girlfriend Claire goes awry when he meets the equally lovable Elliot. Follow Alex on his journey as he finds himself, traverses the complexities of life and relationships and emerges with flying colours (of the rainbow).

Paava Kadhaigal (Thangam):

Explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories, each helmed by renowned directors and woven into an anthology. Set in the conservative village of Kadampalayam, in 1981, Thangam traces the story of 27-year-old Sathaar, a transgender who is secretly in love with his childhood best friend, Saravanan. Everyone, including Sathaar’s family, considers him an embarrassment — all except Saravanan, who has forever been his pillar of support. Saravanan, however, is in love with Saathar’s sister, Sahira. But their love, too, is forbidden. What follows is an emotional journey that holds up a mirror to the plight of transgenders and their place in society

