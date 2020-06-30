Seven to Motherless Brooklyn: 5 Thrillers You Can Binge Watch

With the coronavirus outbreak halting most sources of outdoor entertainment, boredom can very easily creep in. Hence we are recommending some of the best thrillers on OTT platforms for you to watch.

Se7en (Seven)

Filmmaker David Fincher had once famously said, "Some people go to the movies to be reminded that everything's okay. I don't make those kinds of movies."

It is this uncomfortable premise that makes Seven a hard but equally uncomfortable watch. A serial killer begins murdering people according to the "seven deadly sins" and an unlikely pair of detectives- one who is about to retire, played by Morgan Freeman, and another, a new cop (Brad Pitt) are tasked with solving these murders. The film tends to get a little graphic, so it is best not to watch with kids. However, it does much more than be a cat-and-mouse game. Seven will leave you uncomfortable in the end, but will be worth it.

You can stream the film on Netflix.

The Prestige

At the first glance, The Prestige is unmissable. It is written and directed by Christopher Nolan (brother Jonathan is the co-writer) and stars Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, the late David Bowie and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. These are great reasons enough to watch the film. However it does not mean that the glitter of Hollywood A-listers overshadows the film. The Prestige is the story of two former friends Robert Angier and Alfred Borden, who become bitter rival stage magicians in London. Set during the end of the 19th century, the film very cleverly through magic tricks and illusions hides what is really going on for a very long time throughout the film. A rich experience the first time you watch it, this film will open itself up to more surprises if you choose to go back to it.

You can stream The Prestige on Amazon Prime.

Murder on the Orient Express



If you have grown up reading and worshipping Agatha Christie's novels, chances are, you have already heard of this one. However, if you haven't, now is a great time to start. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as Hercule Poirot, Christie's beloved sleuth, Murder on the Orient Express is an amazing cinematic adaptation of the legendary author's novel. After a murder occurs on a train journey, detective Poirot must find out who the killer is, among the people present around him. He also finds out that there is more to the victim than what meets the eye. Unlike the other films of the list, this film isn't as gritty or uncomfortable. However, it will be a truly worthwhile watch. Also the film stars stalwarts of Hollywood like Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Dame Judy Dench, Daisy Ridley among others. Branagh is also coming up with a sequel, Death on the Nile in 2020.

You can stream Murder on the Orient Express on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gone Girl

Based on Gillian Flynn's chilling novel of the same name, Gone Girl does not only deserve appreciation for being everything a good thriller should be, but also being a great screen-adaptation of the book -- something fans of the literary work were apprehensive about when the film was announced. Directed by David Fincher again, Gone Girl tells the story of Nick Dunne, a seemingly kind and simple gentleman who becomes the center of attention for the national media after his wife Amy goes missing on their wedding anniversary. Gone Girl stars Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, Emily Ratajkowski among others.

You can stream Gone Girl on Netflix.

Motherless Brooklyn

Written and directed by the supremely talented Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn is a screen-adaptation of a novel by the same name written by Jonathan Lethem. Set in the 1950s, a lonely Brooklyn detective Lionel Essrog with tourette syndrome, goes out in search of the killer of his mentor and only friend. With an obsessive mind and deep observation skills-- which prove to be both a boon and a bane for him, he soon comes face to face with some of the most dangerous people in his city. Adorned with a charming cast including Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe and Gugu Mbatha, Motherless Brooklyn is a must watch if you like Sherlock Holmes-esque aesthetics and characteristics in your detective.

You can stream Motherless Brooklyn on Amazon Prime.

