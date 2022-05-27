CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Seventeen Face The Sun And Set It On Fire In 'Hot' Music Video; Carats Weak In Their Knees

SEVENTEEN drops the HOT MV as they release new album Face the Sun.

SEVENTEEN drops the HOT MV as they release new album Face the Sun.

SEVENTEEN make a hot comeback with Face The Sun. They also dropped the music video of their new song Hot.

Entertainment Bureau

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN is back and how! The group has released their 4th studio album Face the Sun and with the album release, they also treated their fans — aka Carats — with the music video of their new song Hot. SEVENTEEN boldly express their determination to venture forth through the lead single HOT.

The music video for the hip-hop-based track is packed with intricate motifs and snippets of the song’s riveting choreography, raising anticipation for the high-caliber performances of the track to come. The members are seen performing in various locations — in the sunny outdoor, chic indoors and even on a set that appears to be a recreation of a rustic dockyard.

Starring members S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO, Hot also serves as a perfect gift for fans as the group completed seven years in the music industry.

Fans praised the music video. “Seventeen vocals are amazing. This album is definitely a no-skip for me,” a fan said in the YouTube comments section. “Seventeen’s music + Rigend Film’s production can’t go wrong. Greatest pairing,” added another. “They do a different thing every time. So proud of them. Song of the year lets celebrate!!” a third fan said.

Arriving 2 years and 8 months after their last full-length album, Face the Sun taps into the 13-piece act’s candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights. Including “HOT” and the act’s first English single “Darl+ing” released in April, the new album consists of 9 tracks in total: “DON QUIXOTE,” “March,” “Domino,” “Shadow,” “‘bout you,” “IF you leave me” and “Ash.” As one of the team’s main producers and the leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all 9 tracks.

The K-pop performance powerhouse will showcase live performances of selected tracks from the album during their comeback show on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel at 7 PM KST on May 28.

first published:May 27, 2022, 15:10 IST