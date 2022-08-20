SEVENTEEN Member Mingyu To Skip Group's Shows in Houston and Fort Worth After Testing Positive For Covid-19

K-pop band SEVENTEEN’s member Mingyu has tested positive for Covid-19 recently. This comes at a time when the band is busy with their US concerts. The band’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared an official statement on August 19 and informed their fans that Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat and took a test. The statement read, “We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member Mingyu’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his future activities.”

It continued, “Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat on the early morning of August 19 (PT) and pre-emptively took a COVID-19 test and the test result returned as positive. Mingyu is currently under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Mingyu, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

The agency also informed that the concerts will be held without any changes in the schedule. However, 11 members will be participating in the Houston show on Saturday, August 20 (PT), without Dino and Mingyu, and 12 members will be participating in the Fort Worth show on Tuesday, August 23 (PT), without Mingyu.

Earlier, SEVENTEEN member Dino, too, tested positive for COVID-19. On August 17, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement saying that Dino will not be participating in the LA and Houston tour stops on August 17 and 20 and he will also sit out of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

“Dino took a PCR test in Los Angeles on August 16 (PT) and was confirmed with COVID-19. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members. All SEVENTEEN members other than Dino took PCR tests and the results came back as negative,” the statement read.

We wish them a speedy recovery

