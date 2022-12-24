SEVENTEEN Member Vernon Displays Loneliness, Rebelliousness in First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye', Watch

Vernon, the K-pop band SEVENTEEN’s member released his first solo mixtape “Black Eye” and it is already winning hearts. A pop-punk song delivered in a tone of raw openness to the backdrop of a rhythmic and airy instrumental, “Black Eye” tells the story of an adolescent trying to cope with the constantly changing world around him. The accompanying music video visually amplifies the sense of loneliness, rebelliousness and self-doubt one experiences in the course of growth, reminiscent of footage captured with a hand-held camcorder.

VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape as a part of their ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ series, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022. While being a member of SEVENTEEN’s Hip-hop unit, VERNON also continues to venture outside of the group, shedding light to his flair as a solo artist. He collaborated with Charli XCX for a remix of “Beg For You” earlier this year in February, and was featured in Omega Sapien’s “Wrecker” in June.

Black Eye is available on global streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music as well as SoundCloud.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their US television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push.

SEVENTEEN’s 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act’s first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.

Read all the Latest Movies News here