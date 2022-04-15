SEVENTEEN Releases Their First English Song Darl+ing, Fans Are Ecstatic

K-pop band SEVENTEEN has been trending on social media after they released their first complete English song earlier this week. The song titled Darl+ing was shared by the band comprising 13 members - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - on Monday.

The music video of the song offered the group's fans, who call themselves Carats, a look into the spring-themed melody. The video begins with a vibrant pastel shade colour pop as the members of the group indulge in some fun activities. The place gives off a warm, sunlit feeling where the members are enjoying their happy days. However, the music video ends on a rather dystopian note and hints of it are visible throughout the clip, as the members crash into the darker versions of their bright happy days.

Though the melody of the song may lead you to believe that it is a happy song, close attention to the lyrics narrates an entirely different story. Singing to the peppy groovy tunes of the song, the pre-chorus sang by Dino, DK, and WOOZI reads, “I want to know our problem, blood type or DNA, if you know this. Friends see my feed and worry, do you, babe? Yeah. Been waiting for your call every night. But I can't wait no more. Dialing you-u-u, sorry, darling, you.”

Advertisement

Carats have also reacted to the music video and shared their views on the latest song by SEVENTEEN. As one of the tweets by a fan speculated, “The ending of the Darl+ing music video (where it transitions from bright to dark) might continue with the song seventeen come back with for their next full album? What if the stories are connected?”

the ending of the darl+ing mv (where it transitions from bright to dark) might continue with the song seventeen come back with for their next full album? what if the stories are connected… @pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #Darling pic.twitter.com/u9ONSQy7lQ— 새벽 (@dawncheol) April 15, 2022

Another fan pointed out the two worlds where the SEVENTEEN members reside in the music video.

Have you watched the music video yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.