Seventeen Years After Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi, Film's Sequel Announced

Seventeen years after the first instalment of Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi, Lyca Productions has announced the sequel to the horror comedy. The production house on Tuesday announced the much-awaited project in the presence of a key cast and filmmaker in an official gathering.

Along with sharing pictures from the gathering, the Tweet by Lyca Productions read, “Positive Vibes & Happy Faces all around #Chandramukhi2 Starring @offl_Lawrence & Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu Directed by #PVasu, Music by @mmkeeravaani, Cinematography by @RDRajasekar, Art by #ThottaTharani, PRO @proyuvraaj.”

While Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead, the sequel will be headlined by Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu, who played the character of Murugesan in the Rajinikanth starrer. It is worth noting that P Vasu will handle the megaphone of the project. He also directed the first part. The film is under production and will soon go on the floors.

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, while RD Rajasekhar and Thotta Tharani will be behind the camera and production design of the film. Muhammed is the editor and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

Before Lyca Productions took over Chandramukhi 2, the sequel was earlier supposed to be backed by Sun Pictures with Raghava Lawrence in the lead and was even announced with Rajinikanth’s blessings, but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got delayed.

For the unversed, the Tamil film Chandramukhi was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhum, which was remade in many languages including Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The storyline of the film whirls around an NRI and his wife, who decides to stay in an ancestral home. The wife suffers from dissociative identity disorder and a psychiatrist tries to solve the mystery while risking his life.

